Every season Joel Embiid has been in the NBA, he has gotten better and what he did this past season was special. Not only did Embiid lead the league in scoring by averaging a career-high 33.1 points per game, but he ended up becoming the first Philadelphia 76ers player since Allen Iverson in 2001 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Embiid has high title aspirations with the Sixers, but a key topic of discussion surrounding the 7-footer revolves around his status for the 2024 Olympics in France. Although he is a French citizen and could represent the host country in Paris next offseason, Embiid continues to be on USA Basketball's radar.

Grant Hill, NBA Hall of Famer and current managing director of the USA's men's national team, was recently on SiriusXM Radio and confirmed that he has had conversations with Philadelphia's star about joining Team USA. As far as getting a commitment from Embiid, that is something Hill and USA Basketball remains hopeful of.

“I'll just answer it with a simple answer and that's, ‘Yes, I've talked to him,'” Hill stated. “I mean, look, he has options, he's a great player. But he's also somebody who we've talked to about next summer, and we'll see. We'll see how that plays out.”

Embiid is not participating in next month's FIBA World Cup and has been taking a large portion of the NBA offseason to recuperate and rest his body. Not to mention, he recently got his first ring after getting married!

Missing a total of 16 games last season, making sure he is mentally and physically ready for the start of the new season is at the forefront of the MVP's mind.

USA and France have had their fair share of battles through the years on the court in international basketball and the battle for Embiid may just be the biggest one yet. Every country around the world has continued to improve when it comes to the game of basketball, which sets up what could be a very competitive tournament in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

With the track record of gold medals USA Basketball has to show off and already proving that they can recruit the best of the best from other countries like they did with Paolo Banchero this summer, Embiid representing the United State is certainly within the realm of possibilities.