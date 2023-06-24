With the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to take place from Aug. 25 – Sept. 10, Team USA just received major news with the commitment of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (h/t The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon), the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.

Banchero was originally expected to play for Team Italy.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero – the NBA’s Rookie of the Year – has committed to play for Team USA’s national team at the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines this summer, sources tell me and @joevardon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2023

Team USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill (who succeeded Jerry Colangelo in 2021), head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Sean Ford are responsible for putting together the roster for the World Cup, in which the USA lost to France in the quarterfinals in their last appearance. Team USA's last first-place finish in the tournament in 2014 (after having also done so in 2010), led by players like All-NBA forward Kevin Durant, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Banchero joins Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, along with a pair of All-Stars in Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton on the Team USA roster. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram, New York Knicks rising star Jalen Brunson, Brooklyn Nets rising star Mikal Bridges, Milwaukee Bucks sixth man Bobby Portis, Utah Jazz shot-blocker Walker Kessler, Los Angeles Lakers impending free agent Austin Reaves and Nets impending free agent Cam Johnson have also committed to Team USA.

In Round 1 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA will be in Group C with Jordan, Greece, and the Netherlands, a three-game round in which they should be favored although they're set to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team on Day 2.

However, with 32 teams in the tournament, underestimating the competition would be foolish.

Which makes a player like Banchero incredibly important.