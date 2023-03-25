Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers played a solid game against the Golden State Warriors but ultimately came up short. Joel Embiid dominated and Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey shot the ball well but the Sixers could not out-shoot Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and the Warriors at Chase Center.

Embiid was listed as questionable to play with calf tightness but didn’t look hampered one bit. He demolished whatever defense the Warriors threw at him and flirted with a triple-double on his way to an efficient 46 points. After the game, he said that his calf is doing fine and that his highest priority is being healthy for the postseason.

“It’s okay, a little sore but whatever. Got to keep managing it to see how it feels tomorrow and the next few days,” Joel Embiid said to reporters after the game. “It’s all about making sure I’m healthy for playoffs, so whatever that gets me there healthy, that’s what we are going to do.”

Embiid is never one to chose not to play if given the chance. His competitive nature is always on full display. Even as the Sixers lost to the Warriors, he looked to prove to Draymond Green that he’s the toughest player to guard in the NBA — which he did.

However, Embiid knows the value of rest and is extremely eager to lead the Sixers to a championship. Philly is playing it safe with James Harden as he nurses a sore Achilles and the team will certainly exercise caution with Embiid if they have to. In fact, they previously did on Wednesday in a win over the Chicago Bulls. While Embiid is always looking to play, he knows there is a bigger-picture goal that requires him to be in his best shape.