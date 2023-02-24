The Philadelphia 76ers opened up their post-All-Star break campaign with a huge win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 58 points in what was a truly impressive display for the Sixers. Philly fans were buzzing after the win, and so was former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Sixers’ victory over the Grizzlies. It’s safe to say that Big Perk was very impressed with what he saw from Philly’s superstar duo:

“*Squints* Uh-oh! Is that H-Town James Harden!? And Embiid is reminding us that there are 2 ends of the court. Not a great shooting game but still a dominant performance! Carry on…” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harden exploded for 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Embiid wasn’t too far behind either, logging a massive 27-point, 19-rebound double-double with six assists and six blocks.

It was a collective effort from the Sixers as well on the defensive end as they held down Ja Morant to just 15 points on 3-of-16 shooting. The Grizzlies did all they could to keep this game close, but in the end, they had no answer for Embiid and Harden.

That’s now five straight wins for Philly as they continue to flex their muscles out in the East. They have a very tough test ahead of them on Friday, though, as they host the reigning Eastern Conference champs in the Boston Celtics. That’s going to be a good one.