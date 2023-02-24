Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has earned himself quite a reputation through the years. On Thursday night, he went toe-to-toe against Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden as the Sixers played hosts to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. It didn’t take long before things got chippy between the pair.

After just three and a half minutes from tipoff, Harden and Brooks immediately got in each others’ faces after a bit of an incident. James was having none of Brooks’ antics and the Sixers star just had to let him know:

Harden and Dillon Brooks get chippy 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yPPnRAI8eK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2023

Brooks was called for a foul on Harden at the top of the key, and the Grizzlies stud may have nudged James a bit after the whistle. It honestly didn’t look like much, but it is clear that Harden did not appreciate the gesture. The former league MVP immediately turned to face Brooks, who himself had a big smile on his face.

Brooks is an agitator and this is exactly what he wanted to bring out in Harden. James isn’t one to back down either, and he just had to make sure Brooks knew what was up. For his part, Brooks is hoping that this gets Harden off his game, which quite frankly, is much easier said than done.

It is clear that James Harden is well aware of Brooks’ reputation. The Grizzlies forward has been in his fair share of in-game altercations in the past, and he’s definitely going to be involved in a few more down the road.