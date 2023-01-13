Joel Embiid did all that he can for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night but in the end, his heroic effort still fell short against the red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder. SGA dropped a game-high 37 points all over the Sixers, handing Embiid and Co. their first loss in three games.

You can’t fault Embiid for a lack of effort, though. The All-Star big man went off for 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block in 28 minutes of action. Embiid also went 10-of-10 to cap off his stellar evening.

This happened to be Embiid’s third consecutive 30-10 game while going 100% from the free-throw line. This is the first time we’ve seen this type of run from any player since the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it way back in 1975.

To say that Embiid has been on a hot streak would be an understatement at this point.

Despite his stat-stuffing explosion, however, I’m pretty sure Joel Embiid isn’t happy with his performance on the evening. The fact of the matter is that the Sixers still lost at home to a sub-.500 Thunder side. Embiid is not the type who basks in his personal accolades, so he’ll be more focused on the loss here.

Embiid will now want to keep his hot streak going as the Sixers embark on a five-game road trip that starts on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. They travel to LA too to battle the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.