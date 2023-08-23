In light of the ongoing James Harden-Daryl Morey strife, Philadelphia 76ers fans could use a reason to smile. Well, Joel Embiid did just that with his latest act of generosity. The Sixers star big man provided everyone with a much-needed escape, especially two of his younger and tougher fans.

Embiid signed a couple pairs of sneakers for two boys, who you might know as the Twinjas if you watch America's Got Talent, and left one in tears of joy. The heartfelt moment was captured on their Instagram, via ClutchPoints.

Joel Embiid made these kids' day ❤️ (via twinjas_official/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZJKDIAvn04 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

The reigning MVP may pride himself on being a leading social media troll, but he clearly has a soft and compassionate side that resonates with the Philly faithful. These young martial artists may be gaining their own fame, but they are still absolutely starstruck by the eight-time All-Star

People have naturally been wondering how Joel Embiid feels about the Harden drama and are eagerly hoping the guard's rift with the organization does not impact the center's future in any way. Removing the Sixers from his Twitter bio only made their distress more acute. Though, it is on brand for him.

Embiid has frequently teased fans about his future, but with legitimate tension filling the Wells Fargo Center, it will be harder to discern the difference between humor and truth. No one wants to see that gut-wrenching trade request notification on their phone.

There is nothing to speculate on right now. The 76ers just have to navigate their way through this chaos and hope their relationship with the face of the franchise remains strong by the end of it. He did not appear to be preoccupied with any team drama today, though, as he left two children with a memory that should last a lifetime.