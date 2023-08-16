Amid the recent controversy between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president Daryl Morey, Twitter sleuths discovered that Joel Embiid removed the Sixers from his bio. Nevertheless, ESPN analyst Ramona Shelburne believes that Embiid is just up to his normal troll behavior, reports 975TheFanatic.

“He [Joel Embiid] is happy to be a Sixer. I don't think this is a precursor to something. I think this is Joel Troel.”

Embiid has made a name for himself for being a troll over the years, so Ramona Shelburne is probably right that Embiid is just doing what he can to get a rise out of the NBA media. While Joel Embiid does seem to be happy with the Sixers, James Harden has made it very clear recently that he will never be happy if he is playing for an organization that Daryl Morey is a part of.

It will be very interesting to watch how the feud between Harden and Morey plays out for the rest of the summer, as despite Harden's public statement that he won't play for a franchise with Morey, there is no indication that he will be traded anytime soon.

While this all progresses, Joel Embiid will probably spend his time continuing to troll fans on Twitter with there no real indication that he will be leaving the Sixers anytime soon. The only real question facing the Sixers is whether or not Joel Embiid and James Harden will be teammates next season, or if Daryl Morey bends the knee to Harden.