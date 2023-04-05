Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has taken a stranglehold on the NBA regular season MVP award after a 52-point performance against the Boston Celtics, according to betting odds.

Joel Embiid now has -1000 odds to win the NBA regular season MVP, according to FanDuel. That makes him the overwhelming favorite to win the award.

Denver Nuggets star, and two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic is currently at +1200, according to FanDuel. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is also set at +1200 to win the award on FanDuel. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award in 2019 and 2020, the two seasons before Nikola Jokic won his two MVPs.

Here are the NBA Regular Season MVP odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Joel Embiid helped the 76ers defeat the Celtics on Tuesday by the score of 103-101. Embiid scored 52 points in the game, as mentioned before. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 6 assists. That win brought the 76ers to a 52-27 record, two games behind the Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. It seems likely that the 76ers will be the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and will match up with either the Brooklyn Nets or the Miami Heat. With Embiid’s performance, the odds have shifted heavily in his favor to win the NBA regular season MVP.

There was much debate throughout the season regarding whether Nikola Jokic deserved to win a third straight MVP award, which would put him in an exclusive club. Embiid has been the main challenger all season, and it seems that the most-likely outcome is that he walks away with the first MVP award of his career.