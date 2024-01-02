The Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls are already coming off a home win against the Philadelphia 76ers and they will look to continue their winning ways against this Eastern Conference foe when they head out on the road to take on the 76ers in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Chicago (15-19) was able to get back into the win column defeating the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid in the lineup this past Saturday. They held the 76ers to just 39% shooting from the floor and 23% from 3-point range and they also dominated the glass with a +17 rebound differential even without their star center Nikola Vucevic in the lineup. Once again, Vucevic as well as Zach Levine will not be in the lineup tonight so it will be heavy lifting for DeMar DeRozan and Coby White yet again when they head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in tonight's matchup.

Philadelphia (22-10) won four out of their last five games when they went on the road to play Chicago last Saturday. Unfortunately, the absence of Joel Embiid was the difference maker in the matchup. Even without Vucevic, the Bulls were able to dominate in the paint and on the glass which is something the 76ers will need to address in tonight's matchup. Joel Embiid leads the team with 35 points per game and his presence will be needed to get back on track and settle the score when they play host to the Chicago Bulls in Tuesday night's matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-76ers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +10.5 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-108)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bulls head into Philadelphia tonight as heavy underdogs, sporting a hefty 10.5-point spread against the star-studded 76ers. But is counting out the Windy City a mistake? Can a Bulls team missing Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic weather the Rocky terrain of the Wells Fargo Center and come away with a cover? They most certainly can!

DeMar DeRozan has been doing great things for the Bulls this season, averaging 22.4 points per game. He's been shouldering the scoring load admirably in LaVine's absence, and against a Sixers' defense for whom he just scored 24 points against this past Saturday night. We also can't forget about Coby White who's grown to be one of the Bulls' premier offensive weapons this season averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range.

The Bulls already own two victories over the 76ers this season, including a 105-92 drubbing just four days ago. That game exposed Philly's vulnerability against Chicago's defensive tenacity and disciplined ball movement. The underdog mentality can be a powerful motivator. This young Bulls team has shown resilience throughout the season, and playing with nothing to lose could unlock their full potential. They'll be hungry to prove doubters wrong and silence the Philly crowd.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Chicago Bulls tonight, sporting a seemingly comfortable 10.5-point favorite tag. But with whispers of doubt creeping in due to Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic's absences, is Philly's victory a foregone conclusion, or could Chicago spring a surprise? Buckle up, because the answer isn't as clear-cut as it seems.

Joel Embiid's return signifies a seismic shift in this matchup. Forget his recent limitations in Philly's two prior losses to Chicago. A rested and motivated Embiid, facing a Vucevic-less interior, could have a monster night. Expect him to feast on mismatches, draw double teams, and open up the perimeter for teammates.

Coach Nick Nurse is a seasoned tactician, and he'll have his team well-prepared for Chicago's strategies after those earlier losses. Expect tighter perimeter defense, disrupting DeRozan's driving lanes and forcing the Bulls to work harder for every bucket. Remember, Nurse built a championship pedigree with Toronto on adjustments, and this is a stage tailor-made for him to showcase his skills.

The 10.5-point spread might seem daunting, but Philly has all the tools to cover it comfortably and send the Windy City faithful back home disappointed. Tune in, because tonight, the Sixers are poised to put on a show.

Final Bulls-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Bulls head to Philadelphia to keep their winning ways going against the 76ers who they already have two wins against this season. In their last encounter on Saturday, Embiid was missing in action which led to a dominant performance by the Chicago Bulls but with him back in the lineup, it will be an entirely different game. With that said, the 76ers haven't had to cover as a double-digit favorite since their December 18th matchup with the Chicago Bulls where they lost straight up as a 10.5-point favorite and this game should be closely contested throughout so taking the Bulls with the points is the best logical bet in this spot.

Final Bulls-76ers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +10.5 (-112), Under 223.5 (-110)