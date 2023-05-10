A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Based on what we’ve been seeing from Joel Embiid in the last four games against the Boston Celtics, it doesn’t seem like the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is dealing with an injury. However, Embiid is still nursing a sprained right knee, and unfortunately for Sixers fans, it could be significant enough for the newly-minted league MVP to be forced to sit out Game 6 on Thursday.

Joel Embiid injury status for Game 6 vs. Celtics

Officially, Embiid has been listed as questionable to play. This only means that the Sixers are being cautious with the injury of their cornerstone big man, which is quite understandable. However, given the magnitude of this contest, it doesn’t seem likely that Embiid is going to miss this one.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sixers star was also tagged as questionable heading into Game 5, but he was able to play anyway. He put up 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four blocks in 37 minutes of action, and for the most part, it didn’t look like his knee injury was slowing him down.

Expect more of the same from Joel Embiid on Thursday night as the Sixers look to close out this series on their own home floor, with Philly now up 3-2. They have Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on the ropes, and with their home fans backing them up, you have to say that Philly is currently the favorite to come out of this NBA Playoffs second-round series.

Then again, this is the mighty Celtics we’re talking about here, so one thing you can be sure of is that this squad is not going down without a fight.