Right now, Joel Embiid is the clear frontrunner for this season’s MVP title. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has done marvelous things this season and at this point, it seems that it would be a complete travesty if he is denied of the MVP trophy yet again.

If you ask Embiid, the Sixers big man is not denying that he has put a lot of stock in bagging this year’s title. After all, he’s worked extremely hard to put himself in the position he is currently in — much like he did in the past two seasons when he has twice come up as the runner-up. Embiid also made it clear that he feels a certain way about anyone who says that they don’t care about the MVP title:

“If people tell you that they don’t care about it, they’re lying,” Embiid told Rachel Nichols of Showtime Basketball. “That’s the best award you can get as a basketball player. It means a lot.

“But if I were to win it, it would validate all the work that I put in. That’s why I care about it because you put in so much work, and if you get that recognition, it just validates that you didn’t waste your time. But like I said, if someone tells you that they don’t care, that’s bullsh**t.”

Why does Giannis Antetokunmpo come to mind with Embiid’s statement here? It’s probably because there has been a narrative surrounding Giannis downplaying the MVP crown. For what it’s worth, the Bucks superstar has already come out to say that “it’s a lie” to say that he doesn’t care about the MVP title, regardless of the fact that he’s already won it twice in the past.

For his part, Joel Embiid doesn’t appear to be taking shots at anyone in particular here. It’s just that he has made it abundantly clear that he really, really wants that elusive MVP win.