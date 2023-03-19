A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Joel Embiid is on a magnificent tear. The Philadelphia 76ers star big man churned out yet another great performance, as he led his team to a 141-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers at home Saturday night. The Sixers center muscled out 31 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in just 30 minutes of floor duty versus a hapless Pacers team that just did not have any answer for him.

In the process, Joel Embiid managed to break a Sixers franchise record that previously was held by Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain. With his scoring explosion versus the Pacers, Embiid has become the owner of Philly’s all-time record for most consecutive games with a 30-point production.

Over his last 10 games, Joel Embiid has averaged 35.7 points per game on an incredibly efficient 62.0 percent shooting from the field. He was not just taking over the offense of the Sixers by shooting at a high volume but with great accuracy, too, as further underscored by the fact that he has a 66.3 effective field goal percentage and a 72.8 true shooting percentage over that same 10-game span. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is widely considered as the frontrunner to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, but Joel Embiid is certainly making a strong case for himself.

The Sixers will have to hope that Joel Embiid will be able to sustain that form throughout the remainder of the season.

Philadelphia has also gone 8-1 during Embiid’s nine-game streak of 30-point games.

Embiid can make it 10 in a row on Monday versus the Chicago Bulls at home.