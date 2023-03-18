Don’t forget to check out our NBA odds and pick series with coverage from an Eastern Conference showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) will hit the road once again to face off against the Indiana Pacers (32-38). Philly looks for their sixth-straight road win while the Pacers look to defend home court. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference standings and sit only 2.5 games back of the leading Milwaukee Bucks. The 76ers are currently on a seven-game win streak which extends to five consecutive wins on the road. Joel Embiid is locked in on MVP while the 76ers try to lock up a top-seed before the playoffs. The 76ers are 3-0 against the Pacers this season.

The Indiana Pacers are in the 11-spot in the Eastern Conference and sit just 0.5 games back of a spot in the play-in tournament. The Pacers have won six of their last 10 games and will be a slight underdog in this matchup with the 76ers. They’ll be dealing with a number of injuries to key players as Tyrese Haliburton (ankle sprain) and Benedict Mathurin (ankle sprain) remain OUT for this contest.

Here are the 76ers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pacers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-106)

Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-114)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Pacers

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Philadelphia 76ers are firing on all cylinders as their star big man Joel Embiid looks to lock up his first career regular season MVP award. He just recently overtook Nikola Jokic as the favorite to win the award, with much of that attributed to his last few performances. Their last three games have seen him put up huge scoring numbers with 34 against the Wizards, 36 against the Cavaliers, and 38 in their last win against Charlotte. With a mismatch down low once again, look for Embiid to feast in this game with his versatile paint scoring.

The 76ers will catch a big break with some of the Pacers’ stars sitting this one out. A main focal point for Philadelphia heading into the playoffs should be to limit their turnovers as a team. While they’re slaughtering teams in the rebounding departments, the 76ers have managed more turnovers than opponents in their last few games. They’ll want to make taking care of the ball a habit before the playoffs to avoid losing any crucial games.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to build upon their solid performance last game as they managed to beat the Milwaukee Bucks with a compromised lineup. In that game, Andrew Nembhard lead the way with 24 points, while Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith chimed in with 20 and 22, respectively. They’re shooting a decent three-ball at 36.5% as a team, so look for the Pacers to once again look for a hot shooting stroke at home. They’ll be rocking with a similar lineup as last game due to the injuries, so the Pacers will try to build on their already established team chemistry.

The Pacers have been a good covering team at 38-31 ATS overall. At home, the Pacers have a record of 19-16, but have managed to go 21-13 ATS, a good percentage considering some of the juggernauts in the East. They’re also 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games and have been keeping their margins close against better teams. Look for the Pacers to heat up in the fourth quarter once again and turn this into a close game.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are playing inspired ball right now without their two young stars in the lineup and will shock many if they are able to snap Philly’s winning streak. As of right now, the upper-hand will go to Philadelphia behind the play of Joel Embiid. The Pacers don’t particularly match up well against the 76ers and it’s apparent through their 0-3 record against them on the season. Look for the 76ers to continue their hot run as Embiid puts on another big performance.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -6.5 (-106)