WATCH: Sixers star Joel Embiid ruthlessly embarrasses random dude in pickup game with ball-to-face move

Joel Embiid’s revenge season is coming. After somewhat controversially falling short of the Most Valuable Player title this past season, and his Philadelphia 76ers once again suffering a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs, it is clear that the 28-year-old will be playing with a chip on his shoulder come the new campaign.

As it turns out, Embiid has been busy honing his craft this summer. A video of the Sixers superstar playing some pickup basketball is currently making its rounds on social media. Embiid didn’t exactly wow the audience with his eye-popping skills on the court, though. Nevertheless, there’s a hilarious reason why this clip has now gone completely viral (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Yup, Joel Embiid just did that. He literally hit a guy on the face with a ball before throwing down a one-handed windmill dunk all over the poor dude. This isn’t a pro-am game we’re talking about here, as Embiid’s opponents look like your ordinary Joes who were just out to get some shots in on a random afternoon. What a great surprise it must have been for them to be able to play with the All-Star big man. Not so much, I guess, for the guy who just got humiliated.

Then again, it’s not very often that one gets savagely trolled by an NBA superstar during a random pickup game. This is the type of story you tell your grandkids. All in all, I guess you can say it was a memorable occasion for the ball-to-face victim.

