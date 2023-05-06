Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Joel Embiid had his official NBA MVP ceremony ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics Game 3 matchup in Philadelphia. During the ceremony, he invited his two-year-old son Arthur to join him on the court, and he ultimately became emotional. The Sixers faithful cheered him and his son on the entire time.

Joel Embiid got emotional as his son Arthur ran onto the court to be with him during his MVP ceremony ahead of Game 3 of Sixers-Celtics 🥹pic.twitter.com/8EXZuBqyDQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

“My son…he’s somewhere…”

This is what Embiid had to say before his son came rushing onto the court, and the waterworks started coming. It is quite the moment for Embiid, and certainly fathers who were tuned into the ESPN telecast could relate to his feeling. Embiid is showing his son that you can do anything you put your mind to, as Embiid has done his whole life.

Ever since Joel Embiid entered the league, he was adamant about his aspirations to win the NBA MVP award. Not only was it a goal, but Embiid was always confident that it would happen and it wasn’t just a dream. On Friday before Game 3, he cemented his dreams coming into fruition with his son in his arms.

Embiid will have to shed the emotion of the moment rather quickly, as the Sixers now head into a pivotal Game 3 against the Celtics. The series is tied and they are coming off of a rough performance in Game 2; whoever wins Game 3 will be taking a clear advantage in the series.

Joel Embiid himself was pretty rusty in Game 2 after missing Game 1 with a knee injury. However, Doc Rivers was confident that playing Embiid in Game 2 was the right call and that he will be up to playing speed come tip-off of Game 3.

Accepting an NBA MVP award while holding your son has to be a surreal moment, and it was cool to witness Embiid experience it. However, there would certainly be nothing sweeter for Embiid than to bring home an NBA Finals ring to his son, and he can get the Sixers a step closer with a Game 3 win over the Celtics.