Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers continue to find ways to win games. Against a tough Cleveland Cavaliers squad on the road, the Sixers found a way to win despite a rough first half and start to the third quarter. Embiid was an unstoppable force on both sides of the ball in Philadelphia’s sixth consecutive win.

Embiid scored 36 points on 12-19 shooting to go along with 18 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. His performance included a controversial reversal of a foul call but still, the Sixers center was dominant. But if you ask him, he feels like there is more potential to tap into.

“I don’t think I’m at my best yet. I think I’m trending towards that,” Joel Embiid said. “I think I got a lot more to give defensively. I’m getting there. I’m getting back to myself. Usually, I take another step in the playoffs. Last couple games have been a huge focus for me, especially since the All-Star break. So, like I said, I got a long way to go but I’m getting better every single day. And for [James Harden], same thing — trying to get better every single day. But it’s not about just us. It’s about the team. It’s about how do we bring everybody together and make sure everybody’s successful.”

Embiid’s defense was one of the driving factors in the Sixers’ win. He covered ground to block shots and kept guys from trying him at the rim for most of the game. Even though he had to play more conservatively once he had five fouls, the Sixers may not have won that game without Embiid playing elite defense. Moments like this are becoming more commonplace as the postseason approaches.

“It’s time to go. Playoffs are around the corner,” Embiid said, adding that the Sixers have to “go to the playoffs with the right mentality.”