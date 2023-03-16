Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers staved off a strong defensive effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure a road win. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks and owned the game on both sides of the court. It wasn’t pretty but it was still a win for the Eastern Conference’s third seed.

The Sixers held onto a late lead to beat the Cavs but there was a major point of controversy near the end. In the midst of a stupendous yet imperfect performance, Embiid looked to establish position in the high post against Evan Mobley and was called for an offensive foul, his sixth foul of the game. Doc Rivers challenged the call and it was overturned, keeping his superstar in the game.

Joel Embiid committed an offensive foul that gave him his 6th of the game and fouled him out… Doc Rivers challenged the foul and got the call overturned allowing Embiid to stay in the game resulting in a Sixers win 👀 Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/QP5IEGqsAl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

“I was 100 percent sure it was another great challenge,” Rivers said to reporters after the Sixers’ win. “I thought he flopped on the play so I really didn’t think that Jo would be fouled out. Jo did — that’s what scared me…I was standing there so I called that one right away. And we had a timeout we were gonna lose under three [minutes left in the game] anyway.”

Crew Chief John Goble explained in the pool report after the game why the call was reversed. “The contact by Embiid was determined to be marginal as he did not go through the space of Mobley,” he said. The Sixers were ahead when Embiid ran into Mobley but his preserve out there helped preserve the win.

Embiid fell for a few pump fakes from Mobley throughout the game, leading to the foul trouble that could have doomed the Sixers as they looked to pick up their sixth straight win. Ultimately, though, he was able to will his team to victory as he continues to dominate.