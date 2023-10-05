The Philadelphia 76ers have been “trusting the process” for a long time. The Sixers have made the playoffs for six straight seasons. Moreover, Joel Embiid won his first NBA MVP award at the end of the 2022-23 season. Embiid plans to play for the Team USA basketball team in the 2024 Olympics, but his motivation goes beyond wanting to win.

It's a family affair for Joel Embiid

Embiid said one reason he wants to play for Team USA is because his son, Arthur, was born in the country, per Tim Bontempts. The Sixers star elaborated on the role his family plays in decisions like these.

“My son is American, and you add to the fact that I've been here for such a long time, I feel like for the past few years…every decision has been based off of family,” Embiid explained per Kyle Neubeck.

Embiid on his Team USA decision: “My son is American, and you add that to the fact that I’ve been here for such a long time, I feel like for the past few years this has been more every decision has been based off of family.” A fun Mo Bamba cameo here as well: pic.twitter.com/YOdk3NUiiE — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 5, 2023

It is noble for Joel Embiid to factor his family into major decisions like this. The other important note is the Team USA basketball team needs a paint presence like Embiid for the 2024 Olympics.

For what they had, Team USA put on a solid performance in the summer of 2023. They lacked some of the NBA's best superstars, and thus, narrowly lost the Bronze medal to Canada. The loss is out of character for a usually dominant team.

The 2024 team should have no shortage of dominance. Already, stars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant have expressed interest in playing for the Olympic squad. The Sixers' own superstar now adds to the star-studded list.

Embiid's son plays a very important role in the Sixers center's decisions in life and basketball. Perhaps young Arthur will inspire his father to win a back-back MVP award for Philly as the season revs up.