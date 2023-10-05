Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid made a big decision on who he will play for at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, ultimately choosing Team USA over his birth country Cameroon, and France, where he always holds citizenship.

As you can imagine, there was no shortage of mixed reactions to Embiid suiting up for the Americans.

This fan thinks the international game won't suit the reigning MVP:

Then, here's some of the fans who are loving Embiid joining the States:

While it might seem like Joel Embiid is taking the easy road, he explained Thursday that his son being born in the US played a key part in choosing to play for the Americans. He also said that he's spent most of his time in America over the last number of years and knows playing for Steve Kerr's squad gives him the best opportunity to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Based on what this roster is shaping up to be, no one is going to touch them in Paris. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo, among others, are all very interested in/planning on putting on the Team USA jersey next summer.

Embiid is undoubtedly joining a talented group and for what it's worth, the center did become an American citizen last year. While some fans may think he's betraying his roots by not playing for Cameroon in particular, the superstar wants to win. And who knows if he'll ever reach his title aspirations in Philly.

The 2024 Olympics are a chance for glory.