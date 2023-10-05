Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid made a big decision on who he will play for at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, ultimately choosing Team USA over his birth country Cameroon, and France, where he always holds citizenship.

As you can imagine, there was no shortage of mixed reactions to Embiid suiting up for the Americans.

Embiid really should’ve played for

His home country. — Steelers 2-2 (@_Quis215_) October 5, 2023

Embiid is a bozo https://t.co/Jh46WcSjwM — OBI (@son_of_ugwumba) October 5, 2023

This fan thinks the international game won't suit the reigning MVP:

Embiid will play bout 18 min in international play. That game is not meant for him whatsoever. — Phil Mickelson’s Bookie (@seancartery) October 5, 2023

Then, here's some of the fans who are loving Embiid joining the States:

Joel Embiid being on team USA is way more significant than that wanna be Kobe Jayson Tatum, *cough* @dpoyszn *cough*, Tatum is just gonna be a shot chucker while Joel is going to be the big that we needed and it takes him away from the French team — MMG’s Sons sports takes (@stopityallknow1) October 5, 2023

Steph, Bron, Tatum, Kd, Embiid for Teams USA 2024 lolol 50 point blow outs every game — NEEM (Blue Check, Official, Government(?) ) (@kneemund) October 5, 2023

Team USA getting Embiid is crazy, this team is going to be insane 🤯 — D’Marcus J 🀄️ (@dj1__) October 5, 2023

While it might seem like Joel Embiid is taking the easy road, he explained Thursday that his son being born in the US played a key part in choosing to play for the Americans. He also said that he's spent most of his time in America over the last number of years and knows playing for Steve Kerr's squad gives him the best opportunity to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Based on what this roster is shaping up to be, no one is going to touch them in Paris. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo, among others, are all very interested in/planning on putting on the Team USA jersey next summer.

Embiid is undoubtedly joining a talented group and for what it's worth, the center did become an American citizen last year. While some fans may think he's betraying his roots by not playing for Cameroon in particular, the superstar wants to win. And who knows if he'll ever reach his title aspirations in Philly.

The 2024 Olympics are a chance for glory.