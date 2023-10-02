With less than a year until the 2024 Olympics kicks off in Paris, some NBA superstars have big decisions to make in terms of their participation in the event. Reigning NBA MVP and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is one of those players and the Sixers big man said he'll make a decision in the next few days, according to Tim Bontemps

It is no easy choice for Embiid, who has three countries with which he can play for. Born in Cameroon, the 29-year-old can play for his home country. Embiid also has citizenship in France and the United States, both of which he gained in 2022.

The United States would offer Embiid his best chance at winning a gold medal and the Americans sound like they want to bring their very best next summer. The world's No. 1 team failed to medal at this summer's World Cup so the Americans will certainly have a chip on their shoulders in Paris.

France would more than welcome the Sixers frontman to their roster. The host nation lost the gold medal game to the United States in Tokyo in 2020.

Cameroon has yet to qualify for the Olympics but with Embiid at the helm, it should find its way there. The African nation is the 67th-ranked team in the world.

Joel Embiid seems to be heading toward a final decision before the Sixers open their season on Oct. 26. Whichever country he decides to play for will certainly love its chances of Olympic success with the NBA MVP leading the way.