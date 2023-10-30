Joel Embiid started Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers at home like a house on fire. He got down to work right away and punished Deandre Ayton and the Blazers' defense for a monster first half in which he posted 24 points to go with two steals and five blocks.

Perhaps not many people realize it yet, but that first-half showing by Joel Embiid was the first of its kind since 2001, according to Stat Muse.

Joel Embiid at half: 24 PTS

2 STL

5 BLK 1st player to put up at least 20p/2s/5b in a half since Chris Webber in 2001. https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2023

When it was all said and done on the court, Joel Embiid came away with 35 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field with 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and six blocks — and he needed only 29 minutes to get those numbers.

With Embiid dominating on both ends of the floor, the Sixers came through with an easy 126-98 victory over the Blazers, who were also held to just 38.3 percent shooting from the field. Embiid simply made Ayton and anyone the Blazers threw at him look out of his league. Ayton only had seven points and nine rebounds, while Blazers backup center Robert Williams III collected just six points and seven rebounds.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player can be expected to put up huge numbers this season, considering that he's still at the prime of his career and also with the ongoing James Harden saga. While they have not traded Harden (yet), the Sixers, to some degree, appear to be ready to continue life on the court without him.

On the season, Joel Embiid is averaging 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while posting a 54.8 field goal percentage.