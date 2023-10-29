We're back and ready to bring you another prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of NBA action as we head to Philly for this cross-country matchup. The Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) in a David vs. Goliath contest. Check out our NBA odds series for our Trail Blazers-76ers prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers are still searching for their first win after dropping games to the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. Their last game wasn't particularly close but the Trail Blazers managed to threat the lead a couple of times and continue to adjust to their new lineup.

The Philadelphia 76ers had an impressive bounce-back win against the Toronto Raptors in their last game. The one-two punch of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid is terrorizing the East as they both scored 34 points each and had more than half of their team's total points. It was also a special win for Nick Nurse as he got his first victory over his former team.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-76ers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9.5 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: -9.5 (-112)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: DIRECTV Sports Net Northwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Portland Trail Blazers won't have many easy games this season and they'll need to have someone establish themselves as the go-to scorer in close games down the stretch. So far, it seems as though Anfernee Simons would be that player for them, but he continues to be sidelined with a hand injury and won't be able to appear in this game. Malcolm Brogdon has been solid in relief and is currently leading the team in points and assists – expect him to be the main ball handler in this game tonight.

The Trail Blazers could have a chance to cover this spread if they can contain Joel Embiid and keep this game from getting out of hand. We've seen them struggle to come back from large deficits, so it'll be important to step on the gas once Joel Embiid gets himself scoring the ball. The matchup down low between Deandre Ayton and Joel Embiid will be crucial to watch over the course of this game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers will be elated to finally be playing their first game at home this season and they're expecting their home fans to be out in full force. This instantly gives the 76ers a sizable advantage in this game as Tyrese Maxey continues to have a crazy start to his campaign this year. He now has 75 points through the first two games and has been making it easy for his teammates in the absence of James Harden. He's still questionable to make his debut this season, but it's clear Maxey has become their best options otherwise.

The 76ers will win this game if Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey can continue their scoring outbursts. PJ Tucker failed to get going with only one three and Kelly Oubre was the only other player in double-figures. If they want to cover a 10-point spread comfortably, they'll have to find some other consistent scoring options and pick up their defense. Expect Tobias Harris to try and get his season rolling with a big performance against an advantageous matchup.

Final Trail Blazers-76ers Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game for Philly fans as their teams returns for their home-opener on the new season. The Trail Blazers haven't shown much fight through the first two games and the loss of Anfernee Simons hurts them tremendously in the scoring department. I don't see many ways that Deandre Ayton and his teammates with be able to slow down Joel Embiid, so expect another big performance out of him.

For our prediction, we're going to roll with the Philadelphia 76ers to win and cover. They've covered in both of their contests thus far and while the game was close against the Raptors, the 76ers will have a ton to play for in front of their home fans.

Final Trail Blazers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -9.5 (-112)