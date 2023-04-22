Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

BROOKLYN, NY — The Philadelphia 76ers broke out the brooms against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Joel Embiid sat out for Game 4 as the Sixers won a horribly low-scoring game. The question on everyone’s mind is when the big man will be back in action.

Embiid’s right knee sprain is extra concerning to Doc Rivers due to the location of the pain being behind the knee and the immediate swelling. The reporting of the injury from ESPN stated that the Sixers superstar underwent an MRI and there is optimism that he “would not miss time in the next round.” Rivers gave an estimated update of his own after Philly’s series-clinching win.

“I don’t,” Rivers said when asked if he has a confidence level about Embiid returning for the Sixers’ next series. “Not that I don’t have confidence. I just don’t know. I would say right now, it’s probably the same percentage that I said before the game. Probably 50 percent at best.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Sixers securing the sweep over the Nets is huge for them for more reasons than just Embiid. With the stellar performances from Paul Reed — now a certified playoff beast — Tobias Harris and the undermanned squad, the entire team is able to rest up ahead of the second round, where all the hard work they have put in will truly be tested.

In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers will play the winner of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, who lead the series 2-1 and are favored to advance.