Joel Embiid knows how much it means to pass Wilt Chamberlain in the Sixers' record books.

PHILADELPHIA – Once again, Joel Embiid has put his name in the same company as Wilt Chamberlain in the Philadelphia 76ers record books.

The superstar center has now recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds in a single game nine consecutive times, the new Sixers record for the longest such streak, which puts him just past Chamberlain. In their latest drubbing of the Detroit Pistons, Embiid played just 29 minutes and racked up 35 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals.

In recent years, Embiid has matched or surpassed numerous franchise records Chamberlain set — and even some league records, too. He joined him as the only Sixers to average 30 points and 10 rebounds through the team's first 10 games. He knows what it means to be in such elite company but is also not losing the vision when it comes to his own game.

“I mean, obviously, he did a lot of great things with what he was able to accomplish. It's great to be in that class but I just want to dominate every single night,” Embiid said. “Whatever it takes, whether it’s scoring, passing. So, I was just fortunate to make a couple of shots and just gotta keep it going.”

Joel Embiid is once again leading the league in scoring with 33.8 points per game, to go along with 11.5 rebounds, a career-best 6.1 assists and 1.9 blocks. The Sixers have one of the best offenses in the league with everything revolving around him. Even as he continues to improve, he's always setting the bar higher for himself as a player.

“I've always said it; I want to be a complete basketball player,” Embiid said. “I want to do everything on the basketball floor — and I believe I can. But I'm not perfect. I know I still got a long way to go. So, every single day is all about trying stuff and improving and seeing what works and what doesn't and just go from there.”