The Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Philadelphia has won three of its last four games and sits in third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers covered 57% of their games while 57% went over the projected point total. Minnesota has won three straight games to bump them into sixth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 49% of their games while 53% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. The Wolves took the opener in early November, 112-109 in Philly.

Here are the 76ers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Timberwolves Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +2.5 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves

TV: TNT, NBCS Philadelphia

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia enters tonight in a strong position in the Eastern Conference. That being said, they sit just two games back of the No. 2 seed, and attaining that would do wonders for their chances of advancing through the Eastern Conference playoffs. Philly features a solid offense that ranks 14th in scoring but is coming off a 147-point performance in their win over the Pacers. While they did give up 143 last night, the 76ers have been stout for the season. Philadelphia ranks fourth in points allowed as they give up a meager 111.2 PPG. Perhaps their biggest strength lies in their ability to get to the line as they average the most made free throws per game while shooting the highest percentage from the line in the NBA.

The 76ers offense has been humming of late thanks to the mastermind that is James Harden. Harden is fresh off a 14-point, 20-assist outing in their win over Indiana as he continues to prove himself as one of the best passers in the league. His 10.8 APG for the season leads the league but he still has plenty in the tank regarding his own scoring. Harden averages 21.9 PPG but he has been especially lethal from beyond the arc where he’s shooting a career-high 40.1% from three.

The X-factor tonight is the status of Joel Embiid. The MVP-hopeful is coming off a monster 42-point night against the Pacers but could easily be a late scratch given the quick turnaround. If he plays he is a safe bet to continue his strong play considering his recent success against Rudy Gobert. In Embiid’s last five matchups with Gobert, he averaged 26.8 PPG and 12.8 RPG although the Wolves’ center has held him to 43% shooting over that span.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota continues to hold strong within the jam-packed middle of the Western Conference. The Timberwolves currently find themselves as the No. 6 seed – a critical spot to be to avoid the play-in game. Minnesota features a strong offense that ranks 10th with 115.6 PPG. They do a good job running the fast break and attacking the rim as they rank in the top 10 in transition scoring and points in the paint. That bodes especially well for them tonight considering the 76ers allow the third-most fast break points per game. Additionally, they are incredibly efficient from inside the arc as their 58% two-point field goal percentage ranks third in the Association.

The Timberwolves rely first and foremost on budding superstar Anthony Edwards. Edwards has been incredible this season, averaging 24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG. Those strong numbers come despite being the focal point of the Minnesota offense with a lack of strong offensive options at his side. That added focus hasn’t slowed down his efficiency as ANT is shooting 46% overall and 37% from three while nailing 2.7 triples per night. Coming off a strong 27-point, eight-assist outing in their win over Sacramento, look for Edwards to be involved early and often.

The X-factor for the Timberwolves tonight is forward Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels has slowly developed over his first three seasons but appears to be breaking out in a huge way of late. Across Minnesota’s three-game win streak, McDaniels has been arguably their second-best player with averages of 16.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 2.0 threes per game. The 6’9″ forward has been incredibly efficient during that span, shooting 61% overall and 46% from beyond the arc. Look for him to exploit the undersized Wolves tonight as he continues to earn more consistent minutes.

Final 76ers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

After a thriller in Indiana last night I don’t expect the 76ers to have enough in the tank to keep up with the home underdogs.

Final 76ers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 (-108)