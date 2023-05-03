Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young knows the 2022-23 MVP race was a tight one, but he has no doubt in his mind that Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid deserves to win.

After Embiid was officially named this season’s MVP, Young quickly took to Twitter to congratulate the Sixers star. The Cameroonian center beat both two-time MVPs Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.

“Congrats Big Fella! Much deserved,” Young wrote.

Joel Embiid received 915 total points off 73 first-place votes. He had 25 second-place votes and two third-place votes. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished second and third, respectively. The Denver Nuggets center–who won the previous two MVP awards–received 674 points on 15 first-, 52 second- and 32 third-place votes. The Milwaukee Bucks forward, for his part, had 606 points.

While Embiid didn’t really start off as the favorite to win MVP, his massive work in the second half of the season turned the odds in his favor and allowed him to leapfrog Jokic. The Serbian juggernaut was actually the best player in the NBA stat-wise, but JoJo definitely made a strong case for himself with his elite two-way play.

In the end, it’s just hard for anyone to ignore Embiid’s production and overall performance, especially after the Sixers finished with a 54-28 record–better than the Nuggets’.

As Trae Young said it, while Embiid has his fair share of haters and doubters, there is no denying that he worked hard for the MVP and deserved to win it after years of coming in second.