A scary moment during Sixers/Warriors.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in the spotlight recently regarding the health of star big man Joel Embiid. Joel Embiid was set to play in the Sixers big game against the Denver Nuggets this past weekend for a star matchup against Nikola Jokic. He was ruled out during warmups due to a knee issue. On Tuesday, Embiid played in the Sixers game against the Golden State Warriors, but there was a moment when he made Sixers fans collectively hold their breath. Embiid collided with Draymond Green during the second quarter when diving after a loose ball.

During the Sixers game against the Warriors, Joel Embiid attempted to regain control of the ball and dove after it at the same time that Draymond Green did. Embiid fell to the court and as he did, Green landed on his head. It appears as if Embiid may have hit his head on the court as well. Although the Sixers star center was shaken up, he was able to stay in the game.

Embiid has been an MVP candidate once again this season, but his chances are dwindling with each game he misses. As part of the NBA's new CBA, players must appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for end of the season awards. Embiid has missed 12 games and can only miss five more the rest of the season.

He's been averaging a career-high 36.0 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 53.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.