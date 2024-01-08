The Sixers are dealing with injuries to Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton and others ahead of their next game.

CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers have numerous injuries to watch out for ahead of their next game. As the Sixers prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, the statuses of Joel Embiid and numerous other players have yet to be determined.

Nick Nurse said that Embiid did not practice on Monday but that he hopes the big man will be able to practice on Tuesday and eventually play on Wednesday. The Sixers superstar wore a big wrap around his left knee, which swelled up and forced him out of Philly's last game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Joel Embiid after practice shooting with a wrap around his knee #Sixers pic.twitter.com/k4mehcl1Is — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 8, 2024

Nurse also named Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz as guys who practiced after missing the last game. Harris, who was dealing with left ankle soreness, and Robert Covington, who missed the last game due to illness and the two prior games due to a left knee effusion, got some jumpers up as the Sixers practice ended. Korkmaz has dealt with an illness that kept him out of some recent games.

Melton returned to practice after fighting off lumbar spine soreness that sidelined him for three games. He said that taking a knee to his quad in a game a few weeks ago worsened the pain but added that he's feeling good now. The Sixers guard said that this injury was different from back issues he has previously dealt with and that the next steps are to “continue to strengthen everything around it — and offload it sometimes, too. I gotta use my glutes more, pretty much. Use my glutes and my hips. All that type of stuff will play a factor just to help with it in the long run.”

The Sixers aren’t using their injuries as an excuse for their losses to the New York Knicks and the Jazz. Nurse is making sure the team regains a high level of focus and starts another winning streak on Wednesday.