Montrezl Harrell recently decided to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA free agency on a one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract for the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, Harrell is unlikely to play in any games this upcoming year after he received some bad injury news on Wednesday.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, an MRI done on Harrell's right knee confirmed that the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. The injury and swelling in his knee occurred during his offseason workouts. As of now, the team has yet to put a timeframe on his recovery.

Harrell played in a total of 57 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor. In his second season with the team, Harrell was expected to share backup duties behind league MVP Joel Embiid with Paul Reed and Mo Bamba, both of which agreed to new contracts with Philadelphia this offseason.

Initially signing a two-year contract with the 76ers last offseason, Harrell elected to decline his $2.7 million player option for the upcoming season, entering free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

This is yet another setback the Sixers have to deal with as an organization this offseason, as ongoing trade discussions with former league MVP James Harden have dominated headlines. Harden remains on Philly's roster at this time and there does not appear to be any trade in place involving the 10-time All-Star despite his request to play elsewhere.

The Sixers are coming off of a 54-28 season, their best record since they won 56 games during the 2000-01 season. However, they have lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in five of the last six seasons, failing to advance to the conference finals since they did so during that same 2000-01 season.