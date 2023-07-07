Montrezl Harrell will continue his stay in the City of Brotherly Love after all. That's after he and the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed on a new deal that will have the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year for at least one more season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Montrezl Harrell had previously declined his player option with the Sixers for the 2023-24 NBA season that's worth $1.97 million. However, it appears that he will be getting more money than that, considering that he's decided to run it back with the Sixers for another season.

The Sixers will always have Joel Embiid as the undisputed leader in the frontcourt, but Montrezl Harrell will be there to provide depth and act as insurance behind the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. Paul Reed, who also backed up Embiid last season, remains a free agent, though, Philadelphia has the right to match any contract he gets in the market.

Montrezl Harrell played minimal minutes for the 76ers in the 2022-23 campaign, seeing just 11.9 minutes per game while averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks. He shot 59.8 percent from the field and posted a 63.1 true shooting percentage, in large part because of his great lack of attempts from deep. (Harrell has a career 3-point attempt rate of .02 percent).

Before arriving in Philadelphia in 2022 via free agency, Harrell played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets. He won the 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year when he was still with the Clippers.