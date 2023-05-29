Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nurse replaces Doc Rivers as the team’s new coach, and hopes to provide more postseason success for a team that has been aspiring to win an NBA championship for the last several seasons. He will have the 2022-2023 league MVP in Joel Embiid, but it remains to be seen whether he will have James Harden back in the fold. He will try to win his second NBA championship. He did so previously with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

For now, NBA fans have plenty of reactions to the 76ers hiring their new coach.

“We actually got Nick Nurse, this could change the franchise for the next decade or even past that. Huge hire” wrote @AidanDoc_.

“NICK NURSE IS A PHILADELPHIA 76ER LETS GOOOOOO” wrote @mccrystal_alex with a video clip attached.

“NICK NURSE IS MY COACH I GET TO PLAY TERRORIST BALL” wrote @SmittyForSix with a video clip attached.

“Embiid’s knee ligaments after Nick Nurse plays him 46 minutes a game” wrote @BetMGM with a video clip attached.

“SIXERS JUST HIRED NICK NURSE THAT MEANS THE SUNS ARE STUCK WITH DOC RIVERS LMAO” wrote @GoIdenState with a video clip attached.

It will be interesting to see how Nurse fares with the 76ers, and whether James Harden will be back to play with Joel Embiid in the 2023-2024 NBA season. Philadelphia fans hope the hire leads to more success for the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs.