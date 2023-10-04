James Harden has officially made it to the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp on the campus of Colorado State University.

Harden showing up to train with the Sixers seemed like an unlikely event after he skipped media day. Although he showed up a day late, he made it and seemingly went through practice as usual with the team despite his desire to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

When speaking to reporters after the main portion of practice, head coach Nick Nurse said that he expects Harden to keep practicing with the Sixers and that he had a conversation with him about the situation before the team's Wednesday practice, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. He also praised Harden for how he interacted with his teammates.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse on James Harden: pic.twitter.com/4YByS2B293 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 4, 2023

“It was really, really great,” Nurse said. “Our guys were super locked in. He just kind of took some questions from them. They were very good questions and he gave 'em…You know, for me, he's preaching hard work, really hard work and discipline and accountability and the kind of stuff that is great to hear…”

At media day, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said that he expects Harden to participate with the team in its activities leading up to the season. Several players expressed their desire to have Harden return to the team. At least right now, it seems as though they will get their wish. Tobias Harris spoke kindly of how Harden played and carried himself during the practice.

Tobias Harris on Harden: “He’s here and his attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand that he wants to go out there and compete with us” pic.twitter.com/wURjzXPCVC — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 4, 2023

While Harden may be frustrated with Morey, getting along and sticking with the team is the best thing he can do right now. Philly isn’t unwilling to accommodate his trade request but if he's going to act out, the front office won’t feel as inclined to get him what he wants. Playing well on the court can only help Harden's trade value, boosting the odds of a deal commencing.

The Sixers' first game is a preseason contest against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. They open their regular season on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26.