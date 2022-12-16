By Sam DiGiovanni · 3 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker is having loads of fun as the holiday season rapidly approaches. On and off the court, the Sixers’ veteran is enjoying himself in ways unique to him: sneakers, fashion and hard-nosed hoops.

On Thursday, Tucker and the SNIPES store at Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia teamed up to provide 10 students from nearby Vaux High School with the shopping spree of a lifetime. Each student was able to pick out whatever they wanted from the store with a limit of $500 per shopper. Tucker helped pack the student’s bags, made conversation with the students and posed for numerous pictures.

P.J. Tucker is hosting a shopping drive with SNIPES at Roosevelt Mall for students at Vaux High School. Each participant can pick out anything in the store they want, with a limit of $500. pic.twitter.com/EMqwfa1jW2 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 15, 2022

“It was dope, man,” Tucker said. “Any time I get the chance to hang with kids in an environment [of] sneakers and fashion, I’m all about it…For me to get the chance to give back to ‘em, hang out with ‘em, let ‘em ask questions, just kick it, I couldn’t do that when I was a kid…So, it’s fun, man.”

Prior to meeting the students and exchanging pleasantries, Tucker was doused in sweat, shouting and getting physical with Joel Embiid and Georges Niang. The three ran some post-practice 1-on-1 drills in which the ball handler is allowed only three dribbles. There was plenty of trash talk, tough buckets and forced misses. Last week, Paul Reed and Jaden Springer partook in the 1-on-1s and it resulted in more of the same.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers usually explains to reporters that the team doesn’t go super hard in practices, which makes all the sense in the world given the grueling nature of the NBA and its long season. But some guys still seek that intense competition and get some work in after practice. Tucker explained that the Sixers generate chemistry with those tough 1-on-1 sessions. Finding that energy within each other and then going out and dishing it to an opponent is important.

Asked P.J. Tucker (after the SNIPES event) about the 1-on-1s in practice: “It’s competitive guys wanting to get better…we don’t get a lot of practice time to really bang and go after each other. So, to get those little sessions in after practice is always fun.” pic.twitter.com/dUeYDmCuNP — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 15, 2022

Tucker jokes that Embiid is “a cheater” because he sometimes tries to use an extra dribble. He also said that the Sixers’ superstar is “so distorted on what fouls are now. It’s unbelievable.” Tucker and Embiid often chirp back and forth about what is or isn’t a foul after they go head-to-head.

The hard work is helping the Sixers, who are riding a three-game winning streak into a Friday matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The reigning champs are dealing with injuries to several key players, including Stephen Curry, but Tucker isn’t going to let his squad take them lightly.

Tucker said that the Warriors are still the Warriors, even without Curry, so the Sixers have to “focus on ourselves. Every game is like that for us now. Focusing on us, trying to get better, do things and help build our team and build our culture to be around at the end of the season to be able to make something happen. So, we just got to keep working every game.”

The Sixers brought in Tucker for many reasons but among them was the toughness he would bring. By just about every account, he’s doing just that. Although his value on the court is diminished by his limited scoring, his non-stop motor makes him a key player for the Sixers and someone whose impact can be felt throughout the organization.