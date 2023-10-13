Patrick Beverley has long been one of the most feisty defenders in the NBA, and unsurprisingly, he dishes quite a bit of trash talk to the opponents that he comes in contact with. Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Beverley picked out the five biggest trash talkers in the league, and unsurprisingly, he included himself on this list.

Beverley is gearing up for his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers after an interesting 2022-23 campaign that saw him split time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Beverley is still at the top of his game defensively, which is primarily what he brings to the table nowadays, and it sounds like he is still wildly confident in his trash-talk abilities when discussing the biggest trash talkers in the league.

Aside from himself, Patrick Beverley picked Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Russell Westbrook as the biggest trash talkers in the league currently. Green is easily the least surprising player to be included in this list, as he fits a similar player profile as Beverley. Durant and Westbrook have always been regarded as big trash talkers, and it seems like Doncic, who is one of the best young stars in the game, also knows how to dish it.

This is a pretty interesting list from Beverley, and it seems like many fans are in agreement that all of these guys can sling some serious trash talk when they want to. It will be interesting to see if this list changes for Beverley over the course of the season, as it could end up being a chippy season for all teams involved that sees the level of trash-talk across the league increase.