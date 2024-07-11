The Philadelphia 76ers have excelled in recent years with former MVP Joel Embiid taking the leap to superstar status.

The Sixers signed nine-time All-Star Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract earlier this week, a move that was panned by former NBA guard Brandon Jennings.

Jennings' comments came amid Tobias Harris' heartfelt goodbye to Philadelphia fans. Joel Embiid had a rough time during Team USA's exhibition win over Canada for one reason.

George's move has been seen as a net positive for the Sixers, but according to Jennings, it wasn't exactly the smartest move for one key reason.

Jennings Dishes On George Contract

Jennings did not mince words as he described his thoughts on the Paul George contract situation.

“Y'all gave him ($212 million) to be the third option?” Jennings surmised. “Philly better win the championship this year. They better win the championship this year. I don't wanna hear sh*t,” Jennings said.

The question posed was whether or not George deserved to be in the same pay bracket as Kawhi Leonard, who recently left Team USA to focus on the upcoming fall NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jennings did not hold back, as shown in the video below.

Sixers' Offseason A Big Hit

The Sixers have made a number of exciting additions to this year's squad including center Andre Drummond, guard Eric Gordon, and forward Caleb Martin.

Sixers Coach Nick Nurse now has a tall, talented team at his disposal that can be deployed in myriad ways against opponents in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

The Sixers went 47-35 last season, seventh in the East, closing out the season with eight straight wins before running into the buzzsaw that was Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2023-2024 NBA Playoffs.

With so many great additions, the Sixers could be a dark horse candidate to come out of the East next season. The George deal may feel like an overpriced contract at this particular point in time, but it could end up being better than Jennings believes in the long run.