At this point in the offseason, most of the free agency moves NBA teams make are end of the bench type moves. From two-way contracts to Exhibit 10 contracts to the 13th, 14th and 15th man, those are the types of signings that will occur between now and training camp. For some of those players, they will have a legit opportunity to make the final roster either on a two-way contract or a standard roster spot. The Philadelphia 76ers made one of those signings over the weekend. The Sixers added former Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks guard Javonte Smart to their roster on an Exhibit 10 contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent G Javonte Smart is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. He’s previously had two-way deals with Miami and Milwaukee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Javonte Smart will be entering his second season in the NBA after signing his new contract to compete for a Sixers roster spot. Smart went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and he joined the Heat for training camp that season. They cut him and he ended up in the G League where he was eventually picked up by the Bucks on a two-way contract. The Bucks cut him and he was then signed by the Heat on a two-way contract.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

During the 2021-22 season, Smart played in a total of 17 NBA games between the Heat and Bucks in a little over 11 minutes per game. He averaged 3.0 points per game and 1.4 rebounds with splits of 31.7 percent shooting from the field, 29.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He will now compete for a roster spot on the Sixers with a G League destination most likely.