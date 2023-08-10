The Golden State Warriors have been known for utilizing the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliates, as the perfect developmental system through the years. Recent first-round draft picks such as Jordan Poole, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga all spent time in Santa Cruz, as did other key talents who ended up making a name for themselves in the G League, such as Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II.

It always seems like the Warriors have a secret stash of players they are working on developing and Jayce Johnson may just end up being the next talent to go from Santa Cruz to Golden State. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Johnson and the Warriors are in agreement on an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, which will allow him to compete for a vacant roster spot when camp begins at the end of September.

Standing 7'0″ tall, Johnson ended up leading the G League in rebounding last season at 13.6 rebounds per game, which makes him an intriguing player to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023-24 season. If there is one thing the Warriors need, it is length in their frontcourt. Having tough-minded rebounder in their frontcourt either on a standard contract or a two-way contract could be highly advantageous to Golden State.

Just last month with the Warriors, Johnson averaged 5.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor across five combined games in the California Classic Summer League and the NBA's official Summer League in Las Vegas.

As things stand right now, the Warriors currently have two open roster spots and two available two-way roster spots. Kevon Looney is the team's only true center on the roster, as Draymond Green and new addition Dario Saric will also fill minutes at the center position this upcoming year.

If they were to sign Johnson to a contract, he would instantly become the tallest player on Golden State's roster, a title that is currently held by Saric at 6'10”.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a letdown for Stephen Curry and Co. as the defending NBA champions were ousted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. They are set to begin the 2023-24 season at home on October 24 against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.