The Miami Heat are coming off their second NBA Finals appearance in four years. One of the big storylines for the Heat this season during their phenomenal playoff run was the fact that they had quite a few undrafted players playing major roles for them and contributing in big ways. There's no question the Heat have been one of the best in the league at finding gems and developing them into key rotation players. That's why when the Heat make even a minor signing, it should generate a lot of attention. The Heat made one of those signings this week when they re-signed Jamal Cain to a two-way contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain is signing his qualifying offer and returning on a two-way contract, Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Cain played 18 games as an undrafted rookie last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 11, 2023

Per the new CBA, NBA teams are now permitted to sign up to three two-way contracts, one more than they had been allowed previously. The Heat already had Dru Smith and Jamaree Boyea on two-way contracts before signing Jamal Cain. This will be Cain's second season with the Heat on a two-way contract. He played with the Heat during Summer League in 2022 earning an invite to training camp. His deal was converted to a tw0-way contract before the start of the season.

Last year, Cain saw playing time in 18 games as a rookie at a little over 13 minutes per game. He averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.9 rebounds with splits of 56.1 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

There's obviously no guarantee that Cain turns out to be a major contributor. But judging by their track record, Heat fans should keep an eye on him.