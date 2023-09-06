The Philadelphia 76ers are adding to their roster amidst the ongoing trade saga revolving around shooting guard James Harden. Although it remains to be seen whether or not Harden's trade request will be fulfilled, the confusion isn't stopping the Sixers from plugging in some holes on their bench.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the team had signed guard David Duke Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract, per The Inquirer. Duke played with the Brooklyn Nets over the last two seasons alongside superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, appearing in 45 contests for the team. The Exhibition 10 contract gives the 76ers flexibility to navigate their current roster turmoil. Exhibit 10 essentially means that the contract is usually non-guaranteed and allows a player to participate in a team's training camp, which will begin later this month.

The contract can be converted to a two-way contract before the NBA regular season begins on October 24.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

For his part, the 23-year-old Duke has flashed some potential in his limited time in the NBA. At 6'4″, Duke profiles as a bouncy wing who can get his hands in passing lanes defensively and work productively as a slasher on the offensive end. Duke spent three seasons in college with Providence basketball before signing with the Nets after going undrafted in 2021.

He has split time between Brooklyn and their G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, throughout his tenure there.

Although it would appear doubtful that Duke will play a large role in the Sixers' rotation heading into 2023-24, it's still noteworthy that the team is adding guard depth while actively shopping a star guard on the trade market.