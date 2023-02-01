The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely happy.

The Sixers will be looking to upgrade at the backup center spot, according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. Neubeck writes that Philadelphia “would be interested in acquiring a safer/more traditional backup to Embiid for certain matchups in the playoffs” even if they don’t move Montrezl Harrell or Paul Reed.

Harrell has shown to be a good pick-and-roll partner with James Harden but otherwise hasn’t been a huge benefit for the Sixers because of his defensive and rebounding deficiencies. Although Sixers fans love Reed for his flashes of potential (namely as a versatile defender) and down-to-earth, authentic personality, he also hasn’t done enough to prove to Doc Rivers that he should be a regular in the rotation.

There are numerous big men in trade talks as the trade deadline rapidly approaches. While guys like Jakob Poeltl or Naz Reid may be too expensive, guys like Andre Drummond, Mason Plumlee or Kelly Olynyk could potentially be available for a price the Sixers can afford.

The backup center spot behind Embiid has been a topic of conversation and controversy for years. Will this finally be the year the Sixers and their fans don’t have to profusely worry about the playoff minutes when Embiid sits?