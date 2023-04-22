Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt concerning news on Friday evening as Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a knee sprain after undergoing an MRI following Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Cameroonian big man is out for Game 4, which could be the clincher for the Sixers, but could return as early as next week, depending on how treatment goes.

By no surprise, Philly fans are extremely worried because of this latest Embiid injury, with their title hopes potentially down the drain if the MVP frontrunner misses extended time.

Here are some of the best reactions:

I can’t do this anymore. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 22, 2023

Every playoffs Embiid finds a way to get injured. — 🤷🏾‍♂️🤳🏾🔋 (@LocalCeleb_GeO4) April 22, 2023

Every fucking year — Joe ₉⁹₉ (@WrldofJoe) April 22, 2023

These injuries need to stop. 🤬 — Chris Manning 🏀 (@LD2K) April 22, 2023

I give up, hes never gonna get through a season healthy — TroydaKaz 🇵🇷 (@TroydaKaz) April 22, 2023

You can just feel the frustration. Knee sprains can be tricky, depending on the severity of course. Kawhi Leonard is dealing with the same ailment right now. The Sixers are definitely doomed if Embiid isn’t able to return sooner rather than later, especially because the Boston Celtics are likely up next in the conference semifinals.

Philadelphia should have no issues finding one more win against the Nets though and completing the sweep, but you have to wonder if this injury will affect Embiid’s efficiency in the coming weeks as Doc Rivers’ squad eyes a potential Finals run.

The center isn’t playing as well as he did in the regular season in the playoffs thus far, averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. But, it hasn’t mattered because the rest of the rotation is stepping up, especially Tyrese Maxey. He’s been the star of the show.

Sixers fans have dealt with so much disappointment over the years, whether it be flaming out of the playoffs or unfortunate injuries. That’s why you can’t really blame them for panicking about this latest Joel Embiid situation.