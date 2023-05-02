A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

James Harden had a memorable night in Beantown on Monday, as the Philadelphia 76ers superstar exploded for 45 points to lead the Sixers to a 119-115 win in Game 1 of this second-round series. However, Harden was not able to make NBA history quite like PJ Tucker.

According to EastMuse, the Sixers forward became just the first player in the history of the NBA to play at least 37 minutes in a playoff game while attempting zero attempts from the field and the free-throw line.

Tucker went up and down the court for nearly 40 minutes against the high-powered Celtics squad and seemingly never thought about hoisting a shot. The veteran forward simply knew what his role was in the game. With the Sixers missing the services of MVP candidate and big man Joel Embiid, Tucker was tasked mainly to provide muscle up front. Tucker was still able to register five rebounds, an assist, and two steals. He also appeared on the right side of the plus/minus department with a plus-6 when it was all said and done in the series opener.

The stat sheets won’t show it completely, but the value of Tucker to the Sixers goes way beyond what basic basketball digits would encapsulate. Harden obviously loves playing with Tucker, and it showed in that stunning upset win over Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to begin the week.

Tucker entered Game 1 of the Celtics series averaging 26.5 minutes in the 2023 NBA Playoffs to go with just 3.0 points per game on just 20 percent shooting from the field.