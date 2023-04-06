Though the Philadelphia 76ers may already be postseason-bound, as the club clinched the third seed in the Eastern Conference following the Boston Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, this is not to say that they wish to now coast on through the postseason with several games remaining on the schedule. Their matchup Thursday evening against the Miami Heat marks the first of their remaining three outings, and their last one held at home. Unfortunately, they may be forced to play it without the likes of PJ Tucker, whose availability for the contest is still up in the air. The question on every Sixers fan’s mind: Is PJ Tucker playing tonight vs. the Heat?

PJ Tucker injury status vs. Heat

The Sixers currently have PJ Tucker listed as “questionable” for their upcoming bout against the Miami Heat due to tightness in his right calf, as per the league’s official injury report.

Currently in his first season with Philadelphia, the 12-year veteran has proven to be a sensational role player for the club and has provided the “dirty work” brand of hustle that has made him a menace for opposing offenses throughout the bulk of his career.

While his per-game averages of 3.6 points and 3.9 rebounds may not blow anyone away, PJ Tucker’s intensity when on the hardwood and overall leadership has been invaluable for this title-hopeful 76ers squad.

He has served as a game-changing contributor on numerous occasions throughout the 2022-23 campaign, most recently during the team’s latest victory over the Celtics where he splashed home three clutch triples late in the fourth period to help secure a 103-101 victory for Philadelphia.

With the Heat still in the hunt for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, one should expect Thursday’s matchup to be filled with top-flight energy regardless of who suits up for either squad. That said, when it comes to the question of whether or not PJ Tucker will be playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is still yet to be determined.