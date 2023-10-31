The Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a trade late Monday night that sent James Harden to LA. Harden, who previously requested a trade, gets to restart with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers. The Sixers acquired a number of players and picks in return including veteran forward Robert Covington.

Covington shared a reaction to returning to the Sixers, a team he previously played for, on his Instagram story following the blockbuster trade, via ClutchPoints.

"Back to where it began." Robert Covington on his IG story after being traded to the Sixers as part of the James Harden deal 🙌 RoCo played in Philly from 2014-2018. (via atf_33/IG) pic.twitter.com/d6ZFyeBqVF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Noticeably, the image Covington posted has superstar Joel Embiid in the background. Covington is likely excited to play alongside the reigning NBA MVP once again.

Although losing a star like James Harden is far from ideal, the Sixers still expect to compete. Adding a veteran player with versatility like Covington will prove to be important.

Robert Covington heads to Sixers

Covington, 32, initially made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets during the 2013-14 season. He ended up in Philly in 2014-15 though, and would remain there until the 2018-19 campaign.

Covington played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rockets (again), Portland Trail Blazers, and Clippers after leaving the Sixers. He's spent the last two years in LA before getting traded early this season.

Philadelphia has been competitive in recent seasons, but they are looking to reach new heights. The Sixers still feature a talented roster and the depth they acquired in the James Harden trade should help their situation moving forward.

Additionally, any team that has a superstar like Joel Embiid is going to find a way to play a quality brand of basketball. Embiid is almost unstoppable in the paint and also features a key element of versatility in his game.

Philadelphia is going to have difficulty in terms of reaching the NBA Finals with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. But the Sixers will remain confident even after this blockbuster deal.