Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons.

After Harris claimed that he was marrying his “best friend,” fans hilariously reacted by suggesting that he was going to get hitched to real-life BFF Boban Marjanovic, who currently plies his trade with the Houston Rockets. Harris had to come out with a statement to ensure the general public that this wasn’t going to be the case:

Today I get to marry my best friend!!!! 😎☀️😇⭐️ — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) August 6, 2022

Just to clarify @BobanMarjanovic and I are not getting married 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤣🤣 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) August 6, 2022

That’s easily the funniest thing I’ve seen today. It instantly gave me a mental picture of Harris and Boban walking down the aisle as husband and wife.

It’s a known fact that Harris and Marjanovic became extremely close during their stint together as teammates with the Detroit Pistons. They were both traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at the same time, and then eventually, to the Sixers. Their bond grew even stronger through the years, and they developed a friendship that extended far beyond the four corners of the basketball court. They have remained friends even after Marjanovic left the Sixers to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in 2019.

This is exactly why Tobias Harris had to make it abundantly clear that he was marrying his “other” best friend. He was, of course, referring to Winton, who has now become his loving wife. Be that as it may, this shouldn’t get in the way of his relationship with Boban. It’s just that they’re not the ones getting married.