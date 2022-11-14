Published November 14, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz 105-98 thanks almost exclusively to Joel Embiid. With 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks, the Sixers’ big man put up one of the most incredible performances in NBA history.

Embiid’s performance, which has some of the craziest statistical accomplishments of any NBA game ever, gave the Sixers their second consecutive win. Doc Rivers dropped some massive praise on the big man after the game.

“I’ve seen a guy score a lot of points. I haven’t seen a guy score a lot of points, rebound and [block shots]. That was impressive,” Rivers said of Embiid’s unreal performance. “He was getting everything. I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense.” Rivers, mind you, has been around the NBA since 1984 as a player, coach and front-office executive.

The Sixers head coach pointed to Embiid’s defensive prowess as the defining factor of his superb game. Tyrese Maxey did the same. Embiid’s five blocks in the fourth quarter were the ultimate testament to his will to win and ability to shut down anyone who challenges him.

Joel Embiid having a block party while putting up all of the Sixers' points in the 4Q 😤 pic.twitter.com/tExmIKFaDU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 14, 2022

“Joel Embiid is very good at basketball. There’s nothing else I can really say about it. He’s just really good at basketball,” Maxey said before joking about the Sixers superstar’s five turnovers. “There are some things that he does, other than when he decides he wants to throw the ball to the other team.”

Maxey, the Sixers’ second-leading scorer with 18 points, noted all the ways Embiid has been slowed down by injury and illness this season. After having to do some heavy lifting with Embiid out and with him playing but struggling, he had the best seat in the house to watch his teammate go off and acknowledged how impressive it was for him to do it on the second night of a back-to-back.

“Whatever he had with his foot kind of messed him up. I thought he was in really good shape, then his [offseason plantar fasciitis] kind of messed with him. Then he got sick. That messes with your wind,” Maxey explained. “And now I think he’s finally hitting his stride. He’s just really good at basketball. He had 59 points. The thing I was most proud of him today was how he protected the rim. Those guys were driving hard. He was blocking shots. Late in the fourth quarter, he had the switch out a couple of guys. He was huge tonight.”

The Sixers will now have four days to prepare for their next game, a rematch at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Embiid played perhaps his worst game of the season against them but will now face them well-rested after the greatest performance he has ever had.