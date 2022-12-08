The last time we saw Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all on the court together for the Philadelphia 76ers was on October 29th, in a 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls. Injuries have been a major issue for the Sixers so far this season, and with both Embiid and Harden back in the mix, it’s Maxey who’s watching from the sidelines with a lengthy injury spell.

Maxey is now nearing the three-week mark of his current layoff after the 22-year-old suffered a fractured foot in mid-November. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers recently provided a murky update on the status of their prized point guard, which has led supporters to believe that Maxey isn’t going to be back anytime soon.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has now chimed in on Maxey’s situation as the renowned reporter provided a hint as to the 6-foot-2 guard’s possible return date:

“I’m told that he is still on target for that one-month timeline from that November 19th injury,” Woj said. “… The expectation is that he’s on course to be back before Christmas.”

Tyrese Maxey was initially given a two-to-four-week timetable for his recovery from this foot injury. Based on Woj’s update here, it sounds like he’s going to need the entire four weeks to get back onto the court.

The Sixers are currently headed for a seven-game home stand which starts on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. This stretch ends with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on December 21st followed by a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 23rd. Hopefully, Maxey is able to return in one of those games ahead of Philly’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.