Tyrese Maxey is looking to finally return to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers. The young star has been out for over a month due to a foot injury and is reportedly targeting Friday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans as his return. The Sixers and their fans will love the latest injury update for Maxey, which suggests he is finally going to be available to play again.

On the official NBA injury report, Maxey is listed as probable. It’s the first time in a while that he has been listed as anything other than out. Being listed as probable suggests that he is super likely to play for the first time since Nov. 18.

In 15 games, Tyrese Maxey is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from downtown. His scoring abilities are taking a leap thanks to his shooting confidence and he has also shown some development as a playmaker. Even as he rediscovers his groove, the Sixers will be thrilled to welcome him back to the lineup.

Having Maxey back as they face the Pelicans is great news for the Sixers. Following a loss to the Washington Wizards, the Sixers will face one of the best teams in the league in their home. Zion Williamson is on a roll and is flanked by great players like CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram and a strong supporting cast. Maxey, whether he starts again or comes off the bench, will provide a huge scoring punch that will help Philadelphia.