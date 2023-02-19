Mac McClung has just topped the field at the 2023 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest and is now ruling the internet. Right after his first dunk, he already the internet losing its mind, with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey chiming in on what his Sixers teammate pulled off right from the get-go.

“YEAH TEAMMATE!!!!!@sixers,” Maxey tweeted after Mac McClung turned the heads of everyone with a dunk that earned him a 50.0 score on his first try.

Mac McClung can fly. Not many people outside of college basketball and G League fans know who he was and what he could do when he is in the air, but everyone should by now after the aerial masterpiece he put together Saturday night.

With Mac McClung coming into the contest with seemingly a deep bag of options, he left the judges with not much of a chance to have the event conclude in any other way outside of them crowing the former Texas Tech Red Raiders and Georgetown Hoyas star as the newest NBA dunk king.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III was the biggest thorn in the side of Mac McClung, but ultimately fell short of the goal. Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks and Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets were eliminated early, as they were unable to thrill the judges enough.

Mac McClung is now a household name among NBA fans and he could continue to add more shine to his name if he could capitalize further on the two-way contract he recently signed with the Sixers.